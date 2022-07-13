BTS all set to light up the Disney World, lines up an up-close docuseries

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Internationally acclaimed musical group and 21st century pop icon, BTS took the internet by storm as they announced major deal with streaming giant Disney+.



According to a video message released via YouTube channel of Disney Plus, Grammy nominated Bangtan boys disclosed the plan of their upcoming shows set to be appeared on one of the biggest entertainment platform Disney+.

According to the statements shared via members of the group, these new shows will include a wide variety of content including concert films and documentary series.

While revealing about the most-anticipated docuseries, the group spills the tea stating it a unique content that will showcase all the ups and down and more distinctive side of all the members including the glimpse from their daily lives.

“BTS Moments: Beyond The Star’ is a documentary series that will show a more up close and personal side of us,” said one of the members and main dance lead J-hope.

“The series will take you on a journey of how we have grown in the past years and a story of our music,” stated the ‘Filter’ singer Park Jimin.

As BTS is currently passing through the phase of their hiatus while focusing upon their solo projects, such new content will serve as a biggest treat for their fans who are eagerly waiting to see their 7 stars performing as one again.