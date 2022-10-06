Bilal Saeed’s latest track “The Umbrella Song” bags a release date

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP):Renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter, music producer and composer Bilal Saeed is all set to enthrall his fans with latest track “The Umbrella Song”, releasing on 11th October.

The “Adhi Adhi Raat” crooner, turned to his social media handle, treated fans with the official poster of ‘One Two Records’ most-awaited song and penned “The Umbrella song is my passion project along with that of many others”.

Overwhelmed with excitement, the vocal power house revealed what’s new in his latest album’s second song “My approach towards my next release is different from that in the past and I’m excited to share this tune with my fans”.

The rockstar also extended gratitude towards the ace director as well as the entire team of much-anticipated song “Adnan Qazi my friend and director of the music video was eager to portray my vision on screen and worked relentlessly to make it into reality”.

“I do hope that this song gets you dancing and yet think about what is really important, so watch out guys as One Two Records gives you another release on the 11th of October,” Saeed concluded the note by officially announcing the release date of “The Umbrella Song”.

Previously, the heartthrob also teased fans with few seconds engrossing trailer of the track featuring the Punjabi rapper Fateh Singh. Within a few hours of its release, the teaser managed to sweep the internet and won a ton of praise from both netizens and celebs for the entire team.