Ensuring safe, secure environment for children, responsibility of State: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, terming protection of children as responsibility of the State, said every effort would be made to provide them a secure environment for their proper grooming and development.

The prime minister was talking to Secretary Social Welfare Khyber Pukkhtunkhwa Muhammad Idrees and Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Punjab Sarah Ahmed, in a meeting that discussed the measures for ensuring the rights of children.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said provision of education, health and other facilities to children was the priority of his government.

He directed for taking every possible step to protect children from all kinds of abuse and maltreatment.

He said children were the future of country and their proper upbringing was vital in achieving the goals of sustainable development.

He also laid special emphasis on safeguarding the rights of deprived and abandoned children.