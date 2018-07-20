Ensuring good governance important part of BAP’s manifesto: Jam

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Jam Kamal Khan Friday said ensuring good governance in the province was most important part of his party manifesto.

The party had already unveiled its manifesto of promising development, peace and good governance in Balochistan, he said talking to PTV.

He said after winning the general election 2018, the top priority would be given to ensure good governance and restoration of law and order in the province.

No political party who had already ruled or remained in opposition could make comparison with our manifesto, he claimed.

The president said all the problems could be resolved with courage and capabilities.

“We would serve and work utmost interest of the masses and province,” he added.

He said Balochistan had been plagued by lack of proper educational facilities for which we will increase the provincial educational budget. Government teachers will be provided digital courses and schools will be equipped with all essential facilities including computers and laptops.

Jam Kamal Khan said hospitals would be constructed on district level across the province to provide medical facilities to the people.

He said it was part of our manifesto to reduce poverty by initiating many programmes throughout the province, adding that attention would be given to local industries, particularly local products being made by household women in Balochistan.

To a question, he said water crisis could create drought so construction of dams were need of the hour. “BAP has pledged to fulfill the people of Balochistan’s basic needs, including provision of uninterrupted power supply, water and gas.”

Commenting on attack on Raisani, he said enemies of Pakistan were engaged

in making nefarious plans for creating political instability in Balochsitan.