Ensuring easy, inexpensive justice system to people top priority of Govt: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that ensuring easy and inexpensive justice system to the people was top priority of the government.

Talking to Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, who called on him here, the Prime Minister said speedy and easy justice system was solution to people’s problems and a granter of bringing clear change in their lives. Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Malika Bukhari, Secretary Law Arshad Farooq Faheem and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The Law Minister informed the Prime Minister about legislation of new laws for public interest and progress on its implementation. The new laws of public interest include Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2019, Legal and Justice Authority Bill (2019), Enforcement of Women Property Rights Bill (2019), Letters of Administration and Succession Certificate Bill, 2019, Whistle Blower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2019, Service Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Mutual Legal Assistance Bill, 2019, Muslims Family Law (Amendment) Act, 2019, Section-4 and Section -7 and Action Plan for Women and Girls.