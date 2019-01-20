Enrollments under Digiskills Programme reach 81,119

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Around 81,119 persons are being
imparted training under a phased-wise Digiskills Programme, launched
to train one million youth, freelancers, etc to provide opportunity
to gain marketable digital skills.
The current training enrollments are around 81,119.
The on-going programme of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications is also aimed at training youth with knowledge,
skills, tools & techniques necessary to seize opportunities
available internationally on online market places
as well as locally to earn a decent living.