Enormous economic potential needs to be utilized for mutual benefit of Pakistan-Kazakhstan: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that enormous economic potential exists between Pakistan and Kazakhstan needed to be utilized for mutual benefit of the two countries.

He also stressed the need to establish air links between both the capitals for fully realizing that potential.

He expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations through promoting parliamentary and commercial cooperation.

The speaker expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmatlin, who met with him here at Parliament House, said a press release.

The speaker said that strong fraternal bonds existed between Pakistan and Kazakhstan that were built on strong foundations of religion, brotherhood, history and culture.

He emphasized the need to promote cooperation in the socio-economic sectors between the two brotherly countries.

He said that the two countries had enormous opportunities to promote cooperation in trade, energy, tourism, agriculture and other sectors.

He said that trade volume between the two countries did not commensurate the opportunities in both countries, therefore, needed to be improved.

Asad Qaiser said that Kazakhstan’s role in regional peace and stability was of the utmost importance.

He said that parliamentary diplomacy could play an important role in expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Stressing the need for closer ties between the two countries’ parliament, Asad Qaiser said that the parliamentarians of both the countries could play an important role in furthering bilateral relations.

He told the ambassador that the Pak-Kazakh Friendship Group in the National Assembly could play a vital role in promoting relations between the two countries’ parliaments.

The speaker said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan shared commonality of views on regional and international issues and always supported each other on global forums.

Referring to the investment opportunities in Pakistan, Assad Qaiser said that the present government had introduced pro-investment policies in the country.

He said visa policy for the business community intending to visit Pakistan had been relaxed and visa issuance had been facilitated on arrival.

He said that Kazakh investors could take benefit of those facilities and invest in Pakistan.

Establishing air links between capitals of both the courtiers would also play a significant role in improving the economic and trade volume.

The ambassador thanked the speaker, saying that Pakistan was an important country in the region and his country attached great importance to its friendly relations with Pakistan.

He said that his government wanted to promote cooperation with Pakistan in the all sectors of economy.

He appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting development and prosperity in the region and for establishing peace and security.

He agreed with the speaker’s proposal to promote relations between the two countries’ Parliament, adding parliamentary diplomacy could play a key role in bringing the two nations closer.

He further said that direct air connectivity between Islamabad and Almaty could promote trade and tourism in both countries.