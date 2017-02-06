ENI’s senior vice president calls on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Senior Vice President of ENI Lapo Pistelli and former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Monday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi.

Both sides noted strengthening bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Italy, and hoped that these ties would be further enhanced in diverse areas of cooperation, especially in the field of trade, investment and energy.

During the meeting, the SAPM apprised Pistelli about policies of the government for enhancing welfare and security of the people, reviving the economy and addressing the energy crisis.

The SAPM also briefed Pistelli about the investor-friendly policies of the government.

The importance of further augmenting bilateral trade and investment relations in a number of sectors, especially energy and infrastructure development was also underscored.

Fatemi also expressed satisfaction at the presence of a large number of Italian companies in Pakistan.

Pistelli acknowledged the positive impact of government’s socio-economic policies and hoped that more companies would benefit from Pakistan’s investor friendly climate.