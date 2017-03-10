Enhancement in Pak-Belarus ties to benefit both countries: Zubair

KARACHI, March 10 (APP): The Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair Friday said the enhancement in Pak-Belarus ties would benefit both the countries.

He was talking to a delegation of Pak-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) led by the Minister of Industries of the Republic of Belarus Vitaly Vouk at the Governor House.

To achieve the goal of accelerated economic development and prosperity, use of state of the art and modern technology was of immense importance and cooperation of Belarus in this regard would be beneficial for the overall development of Sindh.

Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh, Saleh Ahmed Faruqi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Anderi Ermolvoich, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Belarus, Vasilij Chernic, Head of the Division for Asia, Australia and Oceiana of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Viktor Ryback, Deputy Chairman of the Concern ‘Bellegprom’, Aleksandr Yakovchitz, the Chief Executive of the Pyramid Logistics (Pvt) Ltd. Yaqoob Shaikh, Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Mrs. Humiara Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Asmat Nawaz and Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Development Board, Ministry of Industries and Production, Tariq Ejaz Chaudhary, were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh said that Pak-Belarus bilateral relations are strengthening by every passing day. The agreement to increase the volume of bilateral trade to one billion US dollars by 2020 was very encouraging, he added.

He said that the tractors, heavy trucks are the identity of Belarus due to their power and reliability. The cooperation in the field of meat, dairy products, baby foods, milk powder and heavy machinery specially for agriculture and mining is growing rapidly, he added.

Governor said that Sindh was an agriculture province and by using state of the art and modern machinery visible improvements can be achieved for the benefit of farmers.

The improvement in law and order situation specially in Karachi makes the city an ideal place for investors in many fields and the investors from Belarus should capitalize on the huge potential of investments the city possess, he observed.

Governor Sindh said that Pakistan was one of the leading countries which recognized Belarus after independence from Soviet Union in 1991.

The increase in bilateral relation was in the interests of both

countries and as such every step would be taken to further improve and

strengthen the same, he opined

Vitaly Vouk said that expansion in bilateral relations would benefit both countries. He said that in 2014 Pakistani exports to Belarus were of 15.23 million US dollars with rice as the major part of it. During the same year Pakistan imported goods worth 42.65 million US dollars from Belarus.

He further said that a 35-members trade delegation which is accompanying him would ensure enhancement in trade ties.

He also invited Governor Sindh to visit Belarus which he accepted.