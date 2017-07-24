English film on Mahraja Daleep Singh released

LAHORE, July 24 (APP): ‘The Black Prince’ an english

movie made in Hollywood on the life of Maharaja Daleep

Singh was released in cinema houses of the world including

Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Director

Qavi Raaz, hero Roop Mago and British heroine Sophia said

that story of the film was based on the life of Mahraja

Daleep Singh, the son of Mahraja Ranjeet Singh and Mai

Jindain.

They said that British rulers had conquered Punjab

after the death of Mahraja Ranjeet singh. They said that

armed forces of Mahraja Ranjeet were obstacle in the way

of occupying Punjab by the british army. They saiy that

Mahraja Daleep singh was taken into custody by British

rulers at the age of five years.

They said that Indian actress Shabana Azmi had

performed as Mai Jindian in the film.