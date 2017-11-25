Engineered famines still used as weapon: Ukrainian envoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov Saturday said by making the case of the Holodomor as genocide, the government seeking to increase the international community’s awareness of the fact that engineered famines were still being used as a weapon and through this awareness to help prevent such deplorable acts elsewhere in the world.

The ambassador said this at the opening topical exposition in remembrance of those Ukrainian Compatriots, who were killed by man made artificial Famine-Genocide of 1932-33 (also known in Ukrainian as “Holodomor”) designed Stalin’s Soviet regime, a press release said.

He said since 2006, Ukraine officially marking as Holodomor Memorial Day on the fourth Saturday of November.

The term Holodomor (death by hunger) referred to the starvation of seven to ten millions of Ukrainians in 1932–33 as a result of Soviet policies, he said.

The ambassador said on November 28, 2006, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a Law declaring the Holodomor as genocide.

To date, the legislative bodies in a number of countries throughout the world, including Australia, Canada, Poland, the USA and so on referred to the 1932-1933 Holodomor as Ukrainian genocide and hoped that Pakistan would soon join those countries.

By the end of the 1920s, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin decided to curtail Ukraine’s cultural autonomy, launching the intimidation,arrest, imprisonment and execution of thousands of Ukrainian intellectuals, church leaders, as well as Communist Party functionaries who had supported Ukraine’s distinctiveness.

At the same time, Stalin ordered the collectivization of agriculture. The majority of Ukrainians, who were small-scale orsubsistence farmers, resisted. The state confiscated the property of the independent farmers and forced them to work on government collective farms.