Energy projects under CPEC to be completed on time: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Spokesman China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) on Wednesday said that all energy projects under

CPEC would be completed by the given schedule and there was no

confusion between Pakistan and China on this issue.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said that the energy

projects were initiated keeping in view the ongoing energy shortage

in the country, out of which four projects had already been

completed whereas work on other projects was underway according to

the give time schedule.

Clarifying news item published in a newspaper, the spokesman

said that during the sixth Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on

CPEC held in Beijing in December last year, the two countries

decided to review the list of energy projects and to replace those

projects which were not scientifically and technically unfit with

the new ones.

By following this decision, the experts from the two countries

held talks in February 2017 and signed an agreement, according to

which it was decided that no change would made in installed capacity

of 17,045 MW and the allocated funds of $34 billion.

It was also decided that after reviewing the energy projects’

list, priority would be given to generate the electricity by

initiating hydro power projects on river Sindh.

Spokesman further added that the revised list was prepared on

the basis of scientific research and mutual agreement.

The spokesman said that working on any unfeasible project

would be harmful for the country, therefore the revised list of

energy projects was prepared on basis of mutual agreement.

It may be mentioned here that work on all projects under CPEC

were underway according to the given time schedule and the two

countries were committed that all projects of CPEC would be

completed successfully at any cost.