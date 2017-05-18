Energy problem to be resolved by 2018: Asif

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Minister for Water and Power
Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said all out efforts were
being made to overcome energy crisis in the country.
The problem of energy would be resolved by 2018, he stated
while talking to a private news channel.
Those involved in power theft activities would not have the
facility of electricity in their areas, he said.
There was power theft cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh
areas, he observed.
The PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province was doing
politics on energy issues, he added.
To a question about power breakdown in Karachi, he said the situation
was emerged due to fault in transmission lines.
Khawaja Asif said 650 megawatt electricity was being
supplied to K-electric.
To another question, he said people would not face
loadshedding in holy month of Ramazan during “Iftar” and “Sehar” times.
