Energy Power plant releases 660 megawatts to start production in 2019 in Balochistan

QUETTA, Dec 27 (APP):Under the first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, out of 16 major projects launched in Pakistan, 660 megawatts of power released in Balochistan will start the process in 2019, which will help to overcome energy crisis in Balochistan.

According to the planning and development department electricity from LNG, coal and furnace oil in Gwadar, industrial city of Balochistan for the various projects of the pioneer, the Private Power Infrastructure Board has arranged to provide insurance cover for Chinese companies, after which new plans will be launched under Chinese investment in Gwadar next year, which will enable economic development activities in Gwadar.

It will be faster and new jobs will be available in the private sector.

Under CPEC, investment agreement has also been signed for coal from 660 megawatt power generation project in Hube area of ??Balochistan.

This project will start production of electricity in 2018-19, besides the Gadani Power Park Work on the Vigilance Study of 1250 megawatt power generation project through Jette Infrastructure.

The completion of these projects will reduce the power shortage of electricity.