Enemy will have to pay unbearable cost if it resorts to misadventure: COAS

RISALPUR, Oct 09 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that Pakistan’s

armed forces were fully capable of responding to all sorts of internal and

external threats and aggression.

“If the enemy ever resorts to a misadventure, regardless of its size and scale, it will have

to pay an unbearable cost,” he said while addressing graduation ceremony of 138

GDP, 84 Engineering, 94 Air Defence, 9 Admin and Special Duties and 3rd

Logistics courses here at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy, Asghar Khan.

He said Pakistan was a peace-loving country and wanted to promote peace all around as

it was the assurance of its own internal stability. “We stand firmly committed to this cause and will not

allow anybody to misinterpret our actions,” he said.

He said that the national struggle against terrorism had largely been

successful due to outstanding contribution of the PAF. He said the PAF, being a high organ

of the national defence, had played a remarkable role in annihilating and

destroying a number of terrorist sanctuaries and training camps along the Pak-Afghan border.

He said unfortunately, the international community had failed to

recognize Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the war on terror. “No country

has sacrificed as much as we have and achieved enormous success,” he

added.

He said that Pakistan was the only country, which had successfully fought terrorism and was

in the process of eradicating the residual through Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. “It

is our resolve that we will make Pakistan a terror free country, come what may.

With continuous public support to the armed forces it will be done sooner than

later.”

The Army Chief expressed pleasure to attend the graduation ceremony. He said the smart turn-out of the

cadets and the excellent parade was a testimony to the high standards of training being imparted at the PAF

Academy.

He congratulated all the graduating cadets, especially the position-holders

and winners of Swords of Honour. He also extended felicitations to the Royal

Saudi Air Force and Royal Jordanian Air Force cadets on successful completion

of their training at the Academy.

He said Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan and their defence forces enjoyed

warm and brotherly relationship. “We are held close by the strong bonds of our

religion, our cultural communion and converging world view. Our defence forces

have been cooperating with each other in various fields. Likewise, in the fight

against terrorism, we fight shoulder to shoulder with our brothers from Middle

East.”

General Bajwa said that the profession of arms was highly demanding and

called for continuous training and education. He said in order to march in

consonance with the rapidly evolving developments in the realm of

air power and technology, it is incumbent for the cadets to sharpen their

professional skills and excel in their professional pursuits.

The Army Chief said noted that Pakistan Air Force, under its visionary

leadership, was second to none. “PAF has achieved a number of milestones in its

journey towards modernization during the recent years. It has a variety of modern platforms and

efforts are underway to further enhance its operational capabilities. Pakistan

Army considers a strong and agile PAF as a critical enabler to fight both conventional

and sub conventional wars successfully,” he added.

He said that this day had special significance in the professional careers of cadets. “It is the

occasion where you are getting reward for your dedication and consistent hard work,

which enabled you to become proud officers of your respective Air Forces.

“Now you are entering practical phase of your lives, where you will face many challenges,

but I am confident that the knowledge and training being imparted at this

premier institution will help you to overcome these challenges without much

difficulty,” he said.

He asked the cadets that being the custodians of aerial frontiers of the

homeland, they would have to develop skills to operate and maintain this

sophisticated and expensive equipment in the highest state of readiness.

“This will require each one of you to devote your complete focus and commitment to your

profession. Keep PAF’s valuable traditions of valour and sacrifice alive and

pursue the core values of integrity, excellence and teamwork for abiding

success in your careers,” he added.