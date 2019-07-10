Ending corruption key to poverty alleviation: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday terming corruption as a major cause behind poverty, said ensuring the people’s access to basic needs of health, education and shelter could bring real change in their lives.

Addressing a day-long seminar on ‘Poverty Alleviation in Pakistan – Learning from Success Stories’ organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) here, the president said change of a few leaders could not realize the dream of a New Pakistan unless the common man enjoyed the real change in the shape of socio-economic equality.

President Alvi said it was a test case for every public institution and ministries to ensure how Pakistan could witness a real change in terms of poverty alleviation.

He said the prime basis of the foundation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was to give realization to the common man about his right to basic needs, including health and education.