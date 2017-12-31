Endeavours on countrywide to make police more public friendly, service oriented

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Federal government has established modern reporting rooms staffed with specially selected and trained personnel in 14 police stations of Capital in order to improve public service through provision of one window service to citizens.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, working under Ministry of Interior, is Federal government component of law enforcement and numerous measures have been adopted to improve its performance and make it more public friendly and service oriented.

Listing the initiatives, official sources on Sunday said Reception Officers and Human Rights Officers have been appointed in police stations to ensure that professionalism is exhibited in handling public issues.

A proposal for establishment of modern interrogation rooms is also under consideration.

In Capacity Building area, the sources said ICT Police regularly conduct courses and training for its officers in Police Training School located at ICT Police lines, Islamabad. The courses being run include Basic Recruit Training Course,

Lower School Course, Intermediate School Course and Refresher Courses while Modules and Practical Policing Courses are also being arranged by United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC).

The sources said Rapid Response Force (RRF) has been established and 370 personnel of the proposed 1000 strong RRF are in final stages of training. They would ensure a more professional response to tactical emergencies once deployed. Recruitment of the remaining component is in process.

The sources said to help improve morale in force, welfare of personnel is being particularly focused and these include upgradation of police dispensary in lines, provision of bachelor and family accommodation while package offered to police Shuhda of ICT police is being further enhanced.

Cash rewards are awarded to efficient officers and in this regard a Programme titled – Cop of the Month has been introduced as an encouragement to police personnel showing extraordinary performance during each month.

Moreover, the sources said an internal accountability system has been established and a committee headed by a senior officer has been established to initiate departmental proceedings against corrupt personnel within the department.

An online complaint cell is already functional in office of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad and SSP/Islamabad offices. These offices are electronically connected. Citizens registering complaints can submit their applications here and the same are being pursued and entertained accordingly. Enquiries are being held on such applications under relevant provisions of law and delinquent officers are being dealt with departmentally as well as recommended for criminal proceedings to courts of law.

The sources said four (04) Model Police Stations in city zone, 05 in saddar zone. 03 in rural zone and 02 in industrial area zone have been established with facilities like special reporting rooms, modern equipment i.e. computers connected with internal working network of ICT Police, fax machines, photocopiers, telephones, LCDs, Air Conditioners, CCTV Cameras, fire extinguishers, comfortable and sufficient sitting space are available for public convenience.

In order to ensure positive police-public interaction, ICT Police is focusing on community policing. Various committees with public representation have been established to ensure involvement of citizens in resolution of local issues.

Moreover, the sources said provincial police forces have also taken many steps to improve performance and ensure public friendly service within their jurisdictions.

In Punjab, Police Complaint Management System (PCMS) has been developed in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board, Dolphin Force has been established against street criminals in Lahore, Police Station Criminal Record Management System introduced Police Complaints Centers established and many more.

In Sindh, greater female representation in police has been ensured by increasing number of women’s police stations and enabling women police officers to register and investigate cases and improving their standards of training.

The other steps are promoting specialization, particularly in areas of Forensic Science and Cyber crime, formation and strengthening Counter Terrorism Wings of Police, re-build morale, reduce corruption and increase efficiency and more.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an SOS reporting system has been introduced at educational and other sensitive establishments for quick and timely response by police.

There is no political interference in recruitment and affairs related to transfer postings. Recruitment process of constables is carried out through National Testing Service. In this way educated and qualified candidates are being recruited.

Establishment of Police Assistance Lines in all districts HQ for reporting cases of serious cases, establishment of 06 specialized training, schools to build capacity and bring about a change in behavior, establishment of Public Safety Commissions ar the other steps taken.

The other regions including Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have also taken steps to improve performance of their police. Complaint boxes have been fixed in each police station in AJK for public complaints.

The GB authorities have created Counter Terrorism Departments, Quick Response Force and specialized units like High Altitude Rescue in GB.