End Urdu speech, offer Sunnah at home, minimise Arabic sermons in Juma prayers to avoid Coronavirus spread: Religious Decree

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Urdu speeches in Friday prayers should be ended besides restricting the Arabic sermons to minimum level and offering Sunnah of all five prayers at home, said a religious decree issued here by ‘Dar-ul-Afta’ of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Wafaq-ul-Madaris Pakistan and Ulema of various school of thoughts in a meeting chaired by Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

The decrees says all religious, political gatherings should be suspended/restricted forthwith for preventing the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country. The decree says, sufficient space should be ensured between prayer rugs (Saf) of Mosques. Joint prayers should be offered at bare floor and floors must be cleaned with soap and surf before offering each prayer.

Aged persons and children should better offer prayers at home. Abulation centres of all mosques should be kept cleaned thoroughly.

Soaps and sanitisers should be placed at the abulation centres. Philanthropists should donate soaps, sanitors in mosques to benefit people.

Ulema urged adopting principals of Islamic Sharia to protect themselves from deadly Coronavirus.

The decree says preventive measures were not un Islamic. Hand shaking and hugging was not obligatory, say only Assallamaalaikum to friends and others during meetings.

People should use masks, sanitisers, as precautionary measures. Ulema urged businessmen to avoid hoarding of masks, sanitisers and asked people to complain the hoardings to the relevant district management. Ulema urged the government to punish hoarders and profiteers.

Ulema urged the nation to persistently seek forgiving their sins from the Almightly, recite Ayat-e-Karima and Darood Sharif, besides ensuring implementation government’s instructions to prevent from the deadly virus.

