Empowerment of media, imperative for strong democracy: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous

Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that media was the fourth pillar of the State and its empowerment was imperative for strong democracy and good governance.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan not only acknowledged the media’s role as a watchdog but was determined to further strengthen this role. Congratulating the PRA office bearers, she said that parliament was the supreme institution where all important issues related to the country were taken up and PRA was the representative body of the media, responsible for reporting the parliamentary proceedings.

No State in the world can become strong without free and independent media as its constructive criticism gives the government guidance to improve the governance and deliver, she added.