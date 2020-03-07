Empowering women gov’t top priority: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehrrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has top priority of women empowerment in the country.

Being a Muslim we need to follow the teachings of Islam and can take guidance from Holy Quran regarding the rights of women, she said while talking in a Radio program.

She said we must respect women in the role of wife, daughter, mother and sister. In our society women are being provided equal opportunities as we have women in parliament and even in every field of life.

Zartaj urged that Aurat March can affect the image of the country. The constitutional rights for women needed to be promoted. Women should also be provided awareness about their basic rights.

She said there is no country in the world can progress until and unless the women come forward and play their roles in development process, while PTI government is mainly focusing on the policies in order to empower women.

Majority of women live in rural areas so the main focus is being paid at rural areas.

She reminded that women are main agenda of all the programs initiated by the present government. Special quota has been allocated to women even in Kamyab Jawan Program.

Provision of quality education, health facilities and job opportunities to women is top most priority of the present government, she added.