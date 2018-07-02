Emir of Kuwait to pay state visit of China from July 7 to 10

BEIJING, July 2 (APP):Emir of the State of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will pay a state visit to China from July 7 to 10, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson announced here on Monday.

The Emir of State of Kuwait will also attend the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping will hold the welcoming ceremony and banquet for Emir Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The two heads of state would hold talks and attend the signing ceremony of cooperation documents, he added.

Besides, President Xi Jinping and Emir Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will attend the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on July 10.

Kuwait, he said, is one of the first Gulf States to establish diplomatic relations with China, adding, in recent years, China-Kuwait relations have been developing rapidly.

“Our two countries have lent mutual understanding and support to each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns,” he said.

The spokesperson informed that Kuwait is also one of the first countries to ink the cooperation document on the Belt and Road Initiative with China.

Remarkable achievements have been reaped in our cooperation covering such areas as energy, trade, investment, financing and infrastructure building.

There are vibrant cultural and people-to-people exchanges between our two sides.

Emir Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s upcoming sate visit to China is his another visit to China after a lapse of nine years.

“China hopes that our two sides, through this important visit, can further cement traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, deepen our cooperation across the board under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and elevate China-Kuwait ties to a new level,” he added.

Kuwait is an active participator of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, he said and added, “We believe that this visit is of great significance to elevating the level of China’s cooperation with the Arab States as a whole under the new circumstances.”