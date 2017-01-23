Emergency services to remain on high alert to deal with snow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Monday put administration on high alert to cope with any emergency during snow and rain in the province.
In a statement, he directed Chief Secretary Office, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Home Department to remain open for 24 hours, Radio Pakistan reported.
