Emergency field hospital being built in New York’s Central Park for coronavirus patients

NEW YORK, Mar 30 (APP):An emergency field hospital is being set up in New York City’s Central Park to treat a growing number of coronavirus patients in one of United States’ epicenters of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Samaritan’s Purse, a religious humanitarian aid organization, is building the hospital, and it is expected to open on Tuesday. The field hospital, which is made up of tents, will have at least 68 beds, according to a press release.

A disaster assistance response team, including doctors, nurses and other medical personnel, will be on the ground, according to the organization.

“People are dying from the coronavirus, hospitals are out of beds, and the medical staff are overwhelmed,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in the announcement. “We are deploying our Emergency Field Hospital to New York to help carry this burden.”

New York has the most number of cases of coronavirus across the U.S. There’s 59,513 cases in the state, including 33,768 cases in New York City, according to the state’s health department data.