ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Authorities have declared a rain
emergency in Sindh in the aftermath of meteorological department’s
warning of forthcoming widespread rains.
The leaves of the relevant staff have been cancelled and the
services of Pakistan Navy have been acquired to handle the
situation.
Met Office has predicted three-day rain and thundershowers
in Karachi alongwith Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.
However; the low-lying areas of Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas
division are at a risk of flooding.
Met Office forecasted that there will be countrywide monsoon
rains from Wednesday to Saturday. Thunderstorms are expected in
parts of lower Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and
Kashmir and other areas.
According to the statement, all concerned authorities have
been advised to take necessary precautionary measures during the
period as Met Office predicted strong monsoon currents to continue
in southern parts of the country, while moderate currents in upper
parts and Kashmir from Tuesday to Friday.
There will be widespread rains in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad,
Karachi divisions, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat,
Quetta, Sibbi, Zhob and Naseerabad. These rains can case urban
flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas divisions.
Moreover, rains will hit areas of Punjab including
Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Hazara, Rawalpindi,
Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lahore, Islamabad during
Wednesday and Thursday. As far as Friday and Saturday are
concerned, thunderstorms will happen in Hazara, Malakand,
Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad,
Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, FATA,
Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Flash flooding is expected to occur in vulnerable nullas and
streams of eastern Balochistan, according to Pakistan
Meteorological Department (PMD).
Emergency declared in Sindh ahead of three-day rain, thundershowers
