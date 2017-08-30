Emergency declared in Sindh ahead of three-day rain, thundershowers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Authorities have declared a rain

emergency in Sindh in the aftermath of meteorological department’s

warning of forthcoming widespread rains.

The leaves of the relevant staff have been cancelled and the

services of Pakistan Navy have been acquired to handle the

situation.

Met Office has predicted three-day rain and thundershowers

in Karachi alongwith Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

However; the low-lying areas of Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas

division are at a risk of flooding.

Met Office forecasted that there will be countrywide monsoon

rains from Wednesday to Saturday. Thunderstorms are expected in

parts of lower Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and

Kashmir and other areas.

According to the statement, all concerned authorities have

been advised to take necessary precautionary measures during the

period as Met Office predicted strong monsoon currents to continue

in southern parts of the country, while moderate currents in upper

parts and Kashmir from Tuesday to Friday.

There will be widespread rains in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad,

Karachi divisions, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat,

Quetta, Sibbi, Zhob and Naseerabad. These rains can case urban

flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas divisions.

Moreover, rains will hit areas of Punjab including

Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Hazara, Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lahore, Islamabad during

Wednesday and Thursday. As far as Friday and Saturday are

concerned, thunderstorms will happen in Hazara, Malakand,

Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad,

Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, FATA,

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Flash flooding is expected to occur in vulnerable nullas and

streams of eastern Balochistan, according to Pakistan

Meteorological Department (PMD).