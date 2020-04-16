Embassy will not leave Pakistani expats alone during these trying times; Envoy Moin ul Haque assures

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, through a video message, Thursday assured Pakistani community in France that the embassy would not leave them alone during these trying times due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message, the ambassador said the embassy was fully aware of the problem faced by jobless Pakistani community members, elders and handicapped who were facing hardships due to COVID-19 lockdown, , said a press statement received here.

He said the embassy was providing essential food items to them in a bid to mitigate their sufferings.

The ambassador said the embassy was also aware of the hardships faced by the stranded Pakistanis. He urged stranded Pakistanis to get themselves registered with the embassy to enable it to take up their case with the relevant authorities.

He said the government of Pakistan and its people were also fighting COVID-19 in Pakistan and national resources were being used to deal with this deadly virus.

He condoled the death of Pakistanis who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and also prayed for the early recovery of those who were confirmed positive of COVID-19.

He assured the community that the embassy was aware of the issues faced by the community in burying of dead bodies and their transportation to Pakistan. He said the embassy would extend all possible help to the bereaved families.

He appealed the well off expatriate Pakistanis to come forward and contribute generously in the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.