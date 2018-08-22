Ellahi vows to improve Gujrat University affairs

GUJRAT, Aug 22 (APP):Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi Wednesday said all-out efforts would be made to streamline the affairs of Gujrat University.

Talking to media persons after offering Eidul Azha prayers here, he said the last government did not pay any attention to the university.

He said there was need to focus on improving sewerage lines, water, gas and electricity problems of the Gujrat city and surrounding areas.

Besides Gujrat and Lahore, the problems being faced by the people in the rest of Punjab province would resolved on priority, he added.

To a question, Ellahi said Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were facing cases in courts, which would decide them according to law. The matter pertaining to putting their names on the exit control list (ECL) would also be looked into by the courts, he added.

About the protest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against alleged election rigging, he said the party was making hue and cry despite the fact that its candidates had won many constituencies.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said after having election victory, they would try to improve sewerage system in the area, besides taking measures for the provision of basic facilities of gas and electricity to people.