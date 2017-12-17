Eleven policemen injured in traffic accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Eleven policemen were left injured on Sunday morning after a trailer collided with a police truck near Shah Latif Town area of Malir in Karachi.

The policemen were en-route to their training centre at Razzaqabad when the accident took place.

SSP Rao Anwar while talking to private news channel said, the trailer was coming wrong way and hit the police truck.

The driver of the trailer had been arrested, he added. Another police mobile was accompanying the truck, and it also suffered damage during the accident, the SSP said.