ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Continuing on its strong growth trajectory, the electronics industry posted a growth of 7.8 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2018-19, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The uptick was driven primarily by an increase in the production of electric motors and various cooling equipment, said SBP first Quarterly Report on the State of Pakistan’s Economy for FY19.