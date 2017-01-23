Electricity supply system to be improved in KP, FATA: Governor

PESHAWAR, Jan 23 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said here Monday to improve electricity system in the

province and FATA not only new grid stations were being constructed but transmission lines were also in process of up-gradation.

He was addressing a function here at Hayatabad after inaugurating

132 KV Double Circuit Transmission Line. Chairman Board of Directors

PESCO, Malik Asad, Chief Executive PESCO, Anwar ul Haq, officers of

TESCO, PESCO and area elites were present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the country faced crises-like situation in

power sector, however, with the personal interest and efforts of Prime

Minster Muhammad Nawaz Sharif cogent and mammoth measures were taken towards this end the situation was heading towards normality.

He said power projects have been started at Indus, Swat and Kunhar

river systems and stressed upon proper utilization of available water resources for energy generating purposes.

The Governor said likewise in the province there was also need to

streamline the power supply system in FATA areas and reiterated that shortage of funds would not be allowed to hamper these projects.

Jhagra said with inauguration of today’s 132 KV Double Circuit

Transmission Line, a third major source of power supply would be

available to Peshawar and the electricity system would further be

regulated.