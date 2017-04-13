Electoral reforms package to be announced before budget

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar said Thursday that Electoral Reforms package would be

ready before the budget and a bill for enactment of the law would be

tabled in the Parliament soon.

The finance minister was talking to media after chairing the

meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms here.

Giving details of the proceedings, the minister said the

committee held its 22st meeting on Thursday and overall 102 meetings

of both the main committee and the sub-committee had taken place.

He said the committee discussed the additional proposals that

had been received since the submission of its 2nd interim report on

electoral reforms to the Senate and National Assembly in December

2016.

He informed that 631 new proposals had been received and the

Committee would consider them all.

He said convener Zahid Hamid had done a lot of hard work on

browsing the long list of proposals besides having detailed

consultations with members of the committee.

The minister said the Sub-committee from now on would meet

on daily basis to achieve maximum progress.

He said it was our endeavour to consolidate nine different election

laws into one law and it was after forty years that efforts were on

for reforms.

He added that the sub-committee had already met thrice during

this week and it was our resolve to place the bill on electoral

reforms before the parliament as early as possible.

He said work on electoral reforms lay pending for a

long time as from January onwards we were totally focused on

legislation regarding military courts.

Now we intend to complete necessary work on electoral

reforms on a fast pace, the finance minister said.

The minister said the matter regarding electronic voting

and biometrics was also being looked into by a sub-committee headed

by Arif Alvi, MNA.

Dar said all political parties were jointly working on this

national objective of consolidation of different laws into one

composite law.