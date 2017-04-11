Electoral Reforms Committee discusses proposals

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): The Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms on Tuesday further discussed in detail the electoral reforms proposals submitted to the committee.

In this regard, the 79th committee meeting was held here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid.

After the meeting, the convener of the committee apprised media that the committee held its discussion on various proposals in the meeting. He said significant development has been made on various proposals reviewed in the meeting so far.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) submitted its new proposals which were distributed among the members of the committee.

He said that the proposals would be discussed in the next meeting of the committee to be held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by its members including; Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman, MNAs Shireen Mazari, Naveed Qamar, Sahibzada Tariqullah, Naeema Kishwar, Col ® Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Shafqat Mahmood and Shibli Faraz. Secretary and Additional Secretary ECP were also present in the meeting.