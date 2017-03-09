Electoral reforms, border fencing to be made: Ishaq

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar Thursday said that work on electoral reforms would be completed before the next general elections.

The fencing on Afghan border would also be made to control terrorism, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said that peace in Afghanistan would be in interest of both the countries.

Pakistan and Afghanistan would work together for flushing out menace of terrorism, he added.

There were reports that some foreign hands had been working

from Afghanistan against Pakistan.

To a question, he said that the bill on extension of military

courts would be presented to upper and lower houses for necessary approval.

Ishaq Dar said that the discussion and meetings on revival

of military courts had been made with political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said that Prime Minister would take the decision regarding the

matter.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan was going to

sign an agreement with OECD to control tax evaders.

In a query, he said that the issue of Panama Papers case was

subjudice and the court would decide the matter.