Elections held in fair, transperent manner: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhary Sarwar on Friday said the general election was held free, fair and transparent and no rigging was reported across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI has no objection on scrutinizing any constituency in any part of the country.

He said leveling allegation of rigging in election would not strengthen and promote the democracy in the country.

No complaint had received from voters regarding manipulation across the country, he added.

He said PTI had prepared itself for the elections since five years and now won the election with thumping majority.