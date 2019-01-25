Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 laid in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):The National Assembly on Friday witnessed presentation of the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, aimed at delimitation of general seats of newly allocated Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for erstwhile FATA.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid

the Ordinance in the House which sought amendment in Section 20 of the

Election Act, 2017.