Electioneering of political parties enter final phase

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Electioneering by all political parties has got momentum across the country and all leading political parties are holding public rallies and corner meetings to convince voters in their favor, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to today’s schedule of various political leaders, PTI Chief Imran Khan will address public gatherings in Karachi.

PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead a rally from Sehwan Sharif to Lakrana. On his way, he will also address public gatherings at various places.

Similarly PML-N leader Ameer Muqam will address a public gathering in Swat, Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab

Khan Sherpao in Charsadda, MMA leaders Sirajul Haq and Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lower Dir and Dera Ismail

Khan respectively.