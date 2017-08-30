Election results show government performance: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said election results show the performance of the governments as the people were real judge.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified on

corruption charges but on Iqama, he said talking to a private news

channel.

He said despite reservations, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) had accepted the decision of disqualification, adding that

a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court against the verdict

which was a constitutional right of every citizen.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had declared his Iqama in his assets.

Tariq Fazal said not a single corruption case was surfaced during the

last four years of PML-N government.

He said the present government was providing best transport facilities

to the people through Metro Bus project in various cities of the country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was

weaken due to bad governance and corruption.