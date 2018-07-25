Election held in peaceful environment: Babar Yaqoob

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Babar Yaqoob Wednesday said that the general election 2018 was held in a peaceful environment.

Talking to media, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had raised reservation over the Form 45. There was no shortage of that form at the polling stations, he added.

However, he said that action would be taken against the responsible, if any lapse was found regarding the shortage of the Form 45.

He said that ECP would issue the results on completion of counting.

To a question he said there was no truth in ousting of the polling agents from the polling stations. However, the ECP would take action if anything had happened regarding the polling agents.

To another question he also dispelled the impression of halting election results at any stage. The ECP would announce the election results as soon as counting was completed, he added.