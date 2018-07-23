Election campaign ends

LAHORE, Jul 24 (APP):Political parties and independent candidates concluded their election campaign as per ECP’s deadline here on Monday midnight.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan addressed political gatherings in different parts of the city while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central leader Hamza Shahbaz held a rally from Mochi Gate to Data Darbar on last leg of their election campaign.

Candidates of Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal also held public gatherings, corner meetings and door-to-door campaign.

The general election 2018 will be held on July 25 amid tight security arrangements.