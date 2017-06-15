Elaborated security arrangements ensured at Judicial Academy

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Elaborate security arrangements

have been made for Judicial Academy where Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif has arrived to appear before Joint Investigation Team.

District Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

Mustaq Ahmed is personally monitoring the security arrangements.

Road from Federal Board has been closed for traffic

while media persons can access the Academy from Al-Shifa

International Hospital side.

Around 300 to 400 security officials are performing

duty in the vicinity of Judicial Academy including personnel

of Special Branch and Rangers.

Citizen have been advised to opt for alternative routes

including Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road, Beacon House School

Road, Mir Zafarullah Jamali Road.