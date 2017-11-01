Eight people killed in New York as truck careens down bike path

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (APP):Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a man drove a truck nearly a mile down a bike path in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, striking pedestrians, cyclists and a school bus.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said the incident was being treated as an act of terror, “a particularly cowardly act of terror”. De Blasio said a police officer assigned to the area stopped the attacker by shooting him in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Law enforcement officials identified as a 29-year-old national of Uzbekistan who came to the United States in 2010.

Sayfullo Saipov, who had a Tampa (Florida) address, he emerged from the truck, wielding what police said were fake guns.

US media reports quoted a law enforcement official saying that Saipov rented the vehicle Tuesday afternoon about an hour before the attack. Although Saipov has a Florida license, he may have been staying in New Jersey, the official said.

Quoting a senior law enforcement official, CNN said authorities found a note, written in English, claiming that the suspect did it in the name of ISIS.

The note was found in the truck police said was used in the attack, the official said.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the incident “looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person.” In a later tweet, he wrote, “My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack.”