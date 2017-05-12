Twenty five killed, 37 injured in blast in Mastung

QUETTA May 12 (APP): Twenty five people were killed and 37 others injured in a bomb blast, targeting Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery, District Health Officer Matung Dr Sher Ahmed said while talking to APP on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung also confirmed the casualties of the blast incident when a bomb oustide Jamia Masjid went off as Maulana Haidery was leaving after offering prayer.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery was slighly injured.

The injured were shifted to Quetta after initial treatment at Mastung.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the blast site.