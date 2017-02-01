Eight including 5 women, 3 children killed in road accident

LANDI KOTAL Feb 1 (APP): At least eight people of a family Wednesday

were killed including five women and three children as a pickup van, in which, they were travelling fell in deep ravine in remote mountainous Shalman area of border town Landki Kotal.

Three critically injured including driver and two children were

immediately shifted to Landi Kotal from where they were refered to Peshawar hospital.

The ill fated Pick Up registration number LKL 118 skidded off the

mountain when it went out of control of the driver.