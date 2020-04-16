Eight countries’ experts appreciated Pakistan’s government for containing the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The experts hailing from eight countries on Thursday speaking at a conference titled “Measures Being Taken by Countries around the Globe Against COVID-19,” appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Government for containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Online International Conference was organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad to discuss the measures being taken by countries around the Globe Against COVID-19. The session aimed to discuss the effective steps taken by various countries all around the globe to combat COVID-19.

The Online International Conference was attended by experts from China, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd), Executive Director CGSS moderated the event,said a press release issued here.

Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M) (Retd) welcomed the participants and briefed them about the aim of the online conference and explained the current global COVID-19 situation.

Brigadier Mansoor Saeed (Retd), Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS briefly explained about the preventive measures taken by the Pakistan government. He further appreciated the active role played by the National Disaster Management Authority and other stakeholders in the effective implementation of preventive plans.

Professor Xu Wenhong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Belt & Road Center, CASS and Associate Professor China Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing, China highlighted the measures taken by China which proved to be effective in not only limiting the spread but also overcoming the coronavirus. Further, he mentioned that future policies, plans, and programs initiated by countries would be aligned with the post-COVID-19 global scenario.

Ms. Belgin Coskum, Specialist Infectious Diseases & Clinical Microbiology, Ankara City Hospital, Turkey stressed upon the importance of social distancing and highlighted Turkey’s efforts in ensuring its practice. She further mentioned that for the effective implementation of quarantine, people had started working from home.

Former Chief of Navy of Sri Lanka (from Colombo) appreciated the active role played by the health care sector of Pakistan. He highlighted a few of the significant steps taken by the Sri Lankan government which included the forming of an Action Committee, the timely establishment of quarantine centers, and imposing of curfew to limit the mobility of people.

Amir Ghauri, Editor- the News International explained the significant role played by the Pakistani media in raising awareness amongst the general public regarding the novel coronavirus. He further explained the importance of media in forming a bridge between the government and the general public to collectively fight the virus.

Professor Gusev Leonid, Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Moscow, Russia briefed the panelists regarding the financial support provided to the small and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, the coronavirus patients are required to wear tracking bands in Russia. He also shared that the Russian government had exempted rents for the next six months to facilitate people with financial difficulties.

General Sursait Thanadtang (Retd), Director Thai-Chinese Strategic Research Center, Bangkok, Thailand explained the measures taken by the Thailand government to facilitate the most vulnerable sections of the society. He also informed the panelists about the health systems adopted in Thailand, He appreciated the Thai medical services for prompt and effective implementation of a health emergency.

Babak Huseynli, Head of Great Azerbaijan Public Union Institute, Baku, Azerbaijan by presenting the figures of the coronavirus cases, briefed about the controlled situation of coronavirus in Azerbaijan. He further highlighted the nationwide quarantine being practiced in Azerbaijan and all the international borders are closed.

Dr. Shahzad Yaqoob, Central Hospital Hafr Al-Batin, Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia informed the panelists about the relief packages being offered by the Saudi government. To limit the spread of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, all the educational, official, and other activities have been shifted to digital platforms.

Dr. Mehmood-ul-Hassan Khan, Member Board of Experts CGSS & Regional Geopolitical Analyst appreciated the humanitarian efforts by China. He further congratulated China on providing financial assistance to the affected countries.

A total of 25 experts attended the event and a comprehensive interactive session was also carried out. The international experts from eight countries also thanked CGSS for organizing this event and appreciated the efforts done by the Pakistan government in containing the spread of the coronavirus .