LAHORE, June 26 (APP): Eidul Fitr was celebrated with
religious fervour in the provincial capital on Monday amidst
tight security arrangements.
Eid congregations were held at Badshahi Mosque, Data
Darbar mosque, Jamia Naeemia, Mansoorah, Jamiatul Muntazir
Model Town, Idara Minhajul Hussain Johar Town, Gaddafi
Stadium, Baghe Jinnah, Model Town Park, Jamia Ashrafia,
Punjab University new Campus, Race course ground, Imambargahs,
open places, parks and Eidgahs where the faithfuls offered
Eid prayers.
Ulema and Khatibs highlighted the significance of the day
and urged the people to follow the teachings of Islam and the
Holy Quran.
They also condemned the terrorist attacks in Quetta,
Parachinar and Saudi Arabia and termed them as attack on the
whole Muslim Ummah. They stressed the need for a complete
unity in the ranks of Muslim Ummah. Special prayers were
offered for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the
country.
After Eid prayers, people visited the residences of their
relatives and friends to exchange Eid greetings.
The police provided security cover to more than 20,000
mosques, Imambargahs and open places where prayer congregations
were held. More than 10,000 policemen performed security duty.
The city police also set up control rooms for a better
coordination between various security wings of police. All
divisional SPs, supervisory police officers, SHOs and over
1,000 upper subordinates were deputed at various places
besides intensifying patrolling of dolphin force.
Similarly, a special traffic plan was prepared to ensure
smooth flow of traffic on roads during Eid holidays and more
than 2,000 traffic wardens were deputed at important roads
and areas.
The Lahore Waste Management Company, WASA and district
administration also made special arrangements to ensure
cleanliness during the Eid days.
Eidul Fitr celebrated with religious fervour
LAHORE, June 26 (APP): Eidul Fitr was celebrated with