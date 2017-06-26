Eidul Fitr celebrated with religious fervour

LAHORE, June 26 (APP): Eidul Fitr was celebrated with

religious fervour in the provincial capital on Monday amidst

tight security arrangements.

Eid congregations were held at Badshahi Mosque, Data

Darbar mosque, Jamia Naeemia, Mansoorah, Jamiatul Muntazir

Model Town, Idara Minhajul Hussain Johar Town, Gaddafi

Stadium, Baghe Jinnah, Model Town Park, Jamia Ashrafia,

Punjab University new Campus, Race course ground, Imambargahs,

open places, parks and Eidgahs where the faithfuls offered

Eid prayers.

Ulema and Khatibs highlighted the significance of the day

and urged the people to follow the teachings of Islam and the

Holy Quran.

They also condemned the terrorist attacks in Quetta,

Parachinar and Saudi Arabia and termed them as attack on the

whole Muslim Ummah. They stressed the need for a complete

unity in the ranks of Muslim Ummah. Special prayers were

offered for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the

country.

After Eid prayers, people visited the residences of their

relatives and friends to exchange Eid greetings.

The police provided security cover to more than 20,000

mosques, Imambargahs and open places where prayer congregations

were held. More than 10,000 policemen performed security duty.

The city police also set up control rooms for a better

coordination between various security wings of police. All

divisional SPs, supervisory police officers, SHOs and over

1,000 upper subordinates were deputed at various places

besides intensifying patrolling of dolphin force.

Similarly, a special traffic plan was prepared to ensure

smooth flow of traffic on roads during Eid holidays and more

than 2,000 traffic wardens were deputed at important roads

and areas.

The Lahore Waste Management Company, WASA and district

administration also made special arrangements to ensure

cleanliness during the Eid days.