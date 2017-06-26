Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious fervour

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated

throughout the country on Monday with religious fervour and zeal.

The day dawned with special prayers for security, progress and

prosperity of the country.

Later thousands of Eid congregations were held at open places,

mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities, towns and villages of the

country.

In their sermons, Ulema and religious scholars highlighted the

significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr and the need to share its

joys with the poor.

This year’s Eid celebrations were subdued due to tragic

incidents in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Parachinar and Quetta.

In Islamabad, the main Eid congregation was held at Faisal

Mosque where President Mamnoon Hussain offered his Eid prayer.

A large number of people including ministers, parliamentarians

and envoys of Islamic countries also offered Eid prayers at the

Faisal Mosque.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress

and prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.

After Eid prayers, the President mixed up with the people and

exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Security remained beefed up in different parts of the country,

including the federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on the

auspicious occasion.

A large number of people visited parks and other recreational

spots to enjoy Eid.