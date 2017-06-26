Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious fervour

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated
throughout the country on Monday with religious fervour and zeal.
The day dawned with special prayers for security, progress and
prosperity of the country.
Later thousands of Eid congregations were held at open places,
mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities, towns and villages of the
country.
In their sermons, Ulema and religious scholars highlighted the
significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr and the need to share its
joys with the poor.
This year’s Eid celebrations were subdued due to tragic
incidents in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Parachinar and Quetta.
In Islamabad, the main Eid congregation was held at Faisal
Mosque where President Mamnoon Hussain offered his Eid prayer.
A large number of people including ministers, parliamentarians
and envoys of Islamic countries also offered Eid prayers at the
Faisal Mosque.
On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress
and prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.
After Eid prayers, the President mixed up with the people and
exchanged Eid greetings with them.
Security remained beefed up in different parts of the country,
including the federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on the
auspicious occasion.
A large number of people visited parks and other recreational
spots to enjoy Eid.
