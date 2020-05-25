Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Balochistan with simplicity

QUETTA, May 25 (APP):Like rest of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr was being celebrated in Balochistan including its provincial capital with religious zeal and simplicity, as several Eid prayers congregations were held at open places, Imambarghs and Eid Gaha while the main congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Raod Quetta with amid tight security and simplicity.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and other political leaders offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers with standard operating productive (SOPs) amid to the coronavirus in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He appealed to the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity and in their homes and take special care of those who cannot afford to celebrate Eid.

The Governor of Balochistan said that wealthy people should include poor and working class of the society in their happiness so that the poor and needy people of the society could not think themselves alone in this hour of difficult situation of lockdown due to the coronavirus.

He said especially we should not forget the orphans, the poor and the helpless who deserve our help and attention during celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal also congratulated all Muslims for Eid-ul-Fitr said we should include those people who were poor and orphan during celebration of Eid-ul Fitr.

He also urged the people of Balochistan that they should follow government precautionary measures against the coronavirus and celebrate Eid-ul- Fitr with simplicity at homes and to stay their house amid of the deadly virus, saying that people must avoid social activities in order to save themselves and their families from the coronavirus.

He said people should share Eid-ul- Fitr through mobile phones in order to control the spread of the virus in the respective areas of province.

Meanwhile, about 177 Eid congregations were held where Eid-ul-Fitr prayrs were offered by Faithful Muslims Quetta with amid tight security.

Security Forces including Frontier Corps, police and Levies Forces were deployed for ensuring strict measures for controlling any untoward situation.