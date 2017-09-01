Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on Saturday with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, Sept 1 (APP):- Eid-ul-Azha, an important religious

festival of the Muslims will be celebrated here on Saturday with joy, religious fervour and

spirit of sacrifice.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for Eid ul Azha

and over 650 masajid of the district, 61 eid congregations and 58 imambargahs will be

given proper security cover during Eid prayers.

Over 3000 policemen will be deployed here under a comprehensive

security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with

ladies police and police national volunteers will also perform security duties.

As per plan, women policemen and police cops in plain clothes in

different bazaars were deployed to provide security cover to the

citizens visiting city markets for Eid shopping.

Over 607 Traffic Wardens and 22 inspectors will be deployed to

regulate traffic during Eid prayers.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, enhanced number

of traffic wardens have also been deployed in Murree for eid holidays

aimed at facilitating the tourists.

Muslims observe the festival on the tenth day of the last month of

Islamic calender ‘Zul-hijja’.

Eid ul Azha is celebrated by Muslims around the world to

commemorate the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son

Ismail, obeying God who, in the end, allowed him to sacrifice a sheep instead.

The faithful along with their children will offer prayers at

Eidgahs and other mosques. The commemoration is one of the most

important holidays in the Muslim calendar as it symbolizes obedience and loyalty to God.

The festival also marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage, considered as one of the

five pillars of Islam.

The tradition of the Eid ul Azha festival also enjoins all those

who can afford a sacrifice to do so and to distribute the meat of the slaughtered animals

to the needy, after keeping back what they need

for themselves.

The Ulema pray for the solidarity and progress of the country in

their sermons and brief the meaning and importance of sacrifices.

According to Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company spokesman,

the company, under a comprehensive cleanliness plan finalized for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid

of entrails of animals, set up 200 points in

the city. Maximum available resources will be utilized to fulfill the

task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with sanitation staff and

refrain from throwing entrails of sacrificial animals in streets and

roads except the specific points from where it could easily be removed

and shifted to landfill site at Losar.

He said, a large number of hand carts and heavy machinery will be

used to remove garbage besides offals from the city streets.

The company has cancelled Eid holidays of the sanitary workers

and the officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days. He said

that the sanitary workers will go street to street to lift offals. The citizens have been

urged to dump animal waste at fixed places rather

than throwing it into manholes and ‘nullahs’, he said.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) will also be on

emergency alert during Eid-ul-Azha holidays. In Rawalpindi more than

400 rescuers will be on special duties in district control room,

emergency rescue stations, with 14 equipped emergency ambulances,

10 fire vehicles, two rescue vehicles and one water rescue vehicle.

Special mobile posts have also been established for effectively

providing medical cover to the public gatherings.

Emergency vehicles have been deputed for all major Eid

congregations and sensitive areas along with trained emergency staff to provide

immediate pre-hospital emergency cover if needed.

About 996 sanitary workers, sanitary inspectors and supervisors,

under RCB Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan, will also perform duty in

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) areas.

Over 40 vehicles with a large number of hand-carts will be used to

remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.