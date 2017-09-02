Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, Sept 2 (APP): Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated here on

Saturday with religious fervour, enthusiasm and spirit of sacrifice.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs, mosques and open places amid tight security.

Ulema and Khateebs, in their sermons, highlighted the significance and

philosophy of sacrifice. Special prayers offered for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country, unity of the “Ummah”, solution of their problems and liberation of occupied Kashmir. After the Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep were sacrificed.

The tradition of the Eid ul Azha festival also enjoins all those who can

afford a sacrifice to do so and to distribute the meat of the slaughtered animals to the needy, after keeping their share in the sacrifice.

In Rawalpindi, the Eid congregations held at various places including

the historic Liaquat Bagh, Nawaz Sharif Park Murree Road, Rawalpindi Medical College Ground, Jamia Masjid-al-Azim Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Masjid Khalid Bin Majeed Pindora, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer Hassan, Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam Girja Road, Jamia Masjid Khulfa-e-Rashdeen Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Jamia Masjid Umer bin Khatab Dhoke Mustaqeem, Jamia Masjid Siddiquia Pathano Wali Mareer Hassan, Jamia Masjid Talha Dhoke Mustqeem and Jamia Masjid Sufi Roshan Mohala Mohanpura.

In Masjid Aisha Siddiqa Double Road, Masjid Madni Pindora and Jamia

Islam Kashmir Road.Jamia Masjid Norani Sabir Sarafa Bazaar, Masjid Madni New Shakeryal, Jamia Masjid Sufa Mazharabad Colony, Jamia Masjid Al Farooq Sultanpura, Jamia Masjid Firdosia Dhoke Mangtal, Jamia Masjid Taqwa Pindora, Jamia Masjid Al Falah 7th Road, Jamia Masjid Sardar Khan Allam Iqbal Colony, Jamia Masjid Babul Islam Adyala Road, Jamia Masjid Al Azhar Dhamial Road and Muhammadi Masjid New Katarian besides in Jamia Masjid Hanfia Lalazar, Jamia Masjid Zeeshan

Dhoke Cahudrian Jamia Masjid Baba Lal Shah Bukhari 22 Number Chungi,

Jamia Masjid Zia-ul-Aloom D Block Satellite Town, Masjid o Imam Bargah Bangah Colony, Markazi Jamia Masjid Chaklala Scheme III.While in Markazi Eid Gah Gawalmandi, Jamia Masjid Roshan Jhanda Cheechi, Jamia Masjid Chup Shah Chaklala, Markazi Eid Gah Tariqabad, Jamia Masjid Al Bushra Lalkurti, Jamia Masjid Dar ul Islam Dhoke Hassu, Jamia Masjid Usmnia Dispensary Ground Tench, Masjid Wali Asr Sadiqabad, Aqsa Park E- Block Satellite Town and Holy Family Hospital.Jamia Masjid Bhoosa Mandi,Dar ul Aloom Faiz-ul-Quran Eid Gah Road,Jamia Masjid Chungi Number 22 Rawalpindi Cannt.

Over 3000 policemen were deployed here under a comprehensive security

plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with ladies

police and police national volunteers performed security duties while 607 Traffic Wardens and 22 inspectors were deployed to regulate traffic during Eid prayers.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, enhanced number of

traffic wardens were deployed in Murree for eid holidays aimed at facilitating the tourists. Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) had deployed more than 400 rescuers on special duties during Eid holidays.

Solid Waste Management Company spokesman, said that comprehensive

cleanliness plan was finalized for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails of animals, set up 200 points in the city.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with sanitation staff and

refrain from throwing entrails of sacrificial animals in streets and roads except the specific points from where it could easily be removed and shifted to landfill site at Losar. Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) said that 996 sanitary workers, sanitary inspectors and supervisors, under Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan, are performing their duty in areas.

Over 40 vehicles with a large number of hand-carts will be used to remove

garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas. It was observed that butcher shops along Tulsa road and various other places slaughtered animals along the road side which created traffic jams, creating problems for the other commuters.