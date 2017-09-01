Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Gulf, European countries

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Muslims in the Gulf countries
including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) were celebrated
Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor.
The celebrations were also underway in the European
countries including Britain, Canada and United States. However in
Pakistan, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Saturday, private news
channel reported.
Big gatherings of Eid were held Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid-
e-Nabwi (PBUH) whereas millions of Muslims from around the world
offered Eid prayers. Similar scenes were also witnessed in
Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan,
Malaysia and Indonesia.
Animals will be sacrificed on Eid to perform Sunnat of
Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and meat will be distributed among relatives
and the poor.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent warm wishes
to the Muslim fraternity on the occasion of Eidul Azha.
