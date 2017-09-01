Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Gulf, European countries

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Muslims in the Gulf countries

including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) were celebrated

Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor.

The celebrations were also underway in the European

countries including Britain, Canada and United States. However in

Pakistan, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Saturday, private news

channel reported.

Big gatherings of Eid were held Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid-

e-Nabwi (PBUH) whereas millions of Muslims from around the world

offered Eid prayers. Similar scenes were also witnessed in

Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan,

Malaysia and Indonesia.

Animals will be sacrificed on Eid to perform Sunnat of

Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and meat will be distributed among relatives

and the poor.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent warm wishes

to the Muslim fraternity on the occasion of Eidul Azha.