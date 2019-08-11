Eid to be celebrated with simplicity: Firdous

LAHORE, Aug 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government had decided to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity in view of prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to the media here at Liberty Chowk here, she saluted the people who had gathered there to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

She said brutal atrocities in held Kashmir made 107,000 children orphan, a large number of women were disgraced while different types of violence had been inflicted upon the innocent unarmed Kashmiris.